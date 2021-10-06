WFP Somalia Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

USD 7.8 million assistance delivered through cash-based transfers

5,000 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed

USD 190.2 million six months net funding requirements representing 55 percent of the total USD 346.6 million for the next six months (September 2021 – February 2022)

2.4 million people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

Food Security Outlook: 3.5 million people are acutely food insecure and in need of humanitarian assistance between October-December 2021. Prevalence of global acute malnutrition remains concerning at 11.1 percent. About 1.2 million children under the age of five are likely to be acutely malnourished (August 2021-July 2022) and need urgent treatment and nutrition support. Of these children, 213,400 are likely to be severely malnourished. Poor and erratic rainfall, floods and conflicts are the key drivers of food insecurity in Somalia. This is compounded by the adverse economic impacts of COVID-19 and the desert locust threat to crop production and pasture. Sustained humanitarian assistance is required to help the most affected Somalis to meet their food and nutrition needs.

WFP’s food assistance is helping people who are most affected by food insecurity to meet their food and nutrition needs. In August, WFP provided food and nutritional assistance to 2.4 million people through cash- based transfers (CBT) and/or distribution of nutritious food commodities. A total of 1.4 million received food assistance through relief interventions. To enhance availability and access to nutritious diets for the treatment and prevention of acute malnutrition, 620,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls, and children aged 6-59 months who were malnourished or at risk of becoming malnourished, received specialized nutritious food.

WFP continued to support communities across Somalia to build their resilience to shocks through the rehabilitation of community and household assets and skills development through vocational trainings. In August, 187,000 people received CBT to enable them to meet their food and nutritional needs, while engaging in rehabilitation works or trainings. Soil and water conservation assets such as water catchments, canal and check dams, among others, were rehabilitated.