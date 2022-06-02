WFP Somalia Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

USD 36.7 million delivered through cash-based transfers

1,774 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed

USD 278.9 million net funding requirements representing 61 percent of the total USD 456.3 million for the next six months (May-October 2022)

3.4 million people assisted in April 2021

Operational Updates

• The late rainfall received in April has minimized water stress levels in parts of the country. However, the cumulative temporal distribution of rainfall is not sufficient to break the drought cycle. As a result, the continuing drought has affected people's vulnerability levels leading to acute food insecurity, poor nutrition outcomes and a risk of famine. Affected people are now adopting crisis coping strategies for survival; these reduce future productivity and prolong eventual recovery.

• WFP and the FAO-managed Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit are conducting an Integrated Follow-up Food Security and Nutrition Assessment in 12 drought hotspots. The follow-up will assess the nutrition, mortality, and food security situation. It will confirm famine conditions, considering deteriorating drought conditions, high food prices, and the influx of internally displaced persons, and inform emergency response efforts. Data collection and analysis is ongoing and preliminary results will be out later in May.

• In April, to make sure that food and nutrition assistance reached the most in need, WFP undertook a prioritization exercise focusing on people in IPC 3 and above, districts with critical global acute malnutrition rates and newly displaced populations. WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 3.4 million newly displaced people, new arrival refugees and people in IPC 3 and above - 90 percent received cash-based transfers estimated at USD 36.7 million, and the rest received 1,777 mt of in-kind food. WFP reached 1.7 million most needy people through emergency food assistance with the aim to avert loss of life. Of these, 112,000 people were supported in the Bakool region, a region at risk of famine, through anticipatory action interventions to help people prepare better for the anticipated below-average rainfall during the Gu-2022 cropping season.

• As household food consumption gaps widen, acute malnutrition is at Critical level in southern and central Somalia. To support the malnourished and those at risk of malnourishment, WFP provided specialized nutritious foods to 285,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls, children aged 6-59 months, and malnourished TB/HIV patients to prevent and treat moderate acute malnutrition.

• Over 400,000 learners in Somalia are at risk of dropping out of school as drought intensifies, wiping out households' livelihoods. In Jubaland and Galmudug States, over 80 schools are already closed, and 97 are near closure. In April, WFP supported 81,600 boys and girls across Somalia, providing daily school meals that keeps children in school. The WFP Home Grown School Feeding programme is keeping schoolchildren in class as none of the 369 WFP-supported schools have closed because of the impact of drought.

• Under the Supporting Resilient Smallholder Farming Systems project, in Beletweyne, 71 smallholder women farmers received training on digital and financial literacy skills. The training aims at building the capacity of women farmers as lead farmers. WFP also trained seven government extension workers and cooperating partner agronomists in aflatoxin contamination testing. The trained workers will use the knowledge and skills to lead spot-check grain testing for aflatoxin and build Government capacity to promote food safety and grain quality.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service supported 43 partners (humanitarian community and Government) by transporting 666 passengers and 146 mt of cargo to 16 field locations in Somalia.

The Logistics Cluster facilitated the transportation of 83 mt of items on behalf of the partners and the Government to 10 field locations.