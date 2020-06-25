WFP Somalia Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers'

USD 11.7 m cash-based transfers made

11,209 mt of food assistance distributed US$ 153.8 M six months net funding requirements representing 43 percent of the total US$ 360 m for the next six months (May-October 2020)

1.85 m people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

The food security situation is declining in the face of a triple shock. More than 2.7 million people are projected to be food insecure (IPC 3 and above) between AprilJune with the number expected to increase to 3.5 million between July-September. The expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on food security outcomes, the ongoing flooding situation and the risk posed by the desert locusts to the current Gu crop production are likely to leave many Somali families struggling to meet their food and nutrition needs. Data from the Somalia Nutrition Cluster shows a 13 percent increase in monthly new admissions of acutely malnourished children between January and March 2020 compared to the first-quarter average monthly admission for 2016-2019 (FSNAU). This could be attributed to the declining food security situation across Somalia as well as periodic disease outbreaks including acute watery diarrhoea (AWD).

Intensified rainfall within Somalia has led to riverine flooding along the Shabelle and Juba Rivers and flash floods in low lying areas. The floods have affected about 550,000 people, of whom more than 217,000 have been displaced.

In response to these shocks and stressors, WFP plans to reach about 1,250,000 people across Somalia with lifesaving relief assistance, including 3,717 floodsaffected households (i.e. 22,302 people) whom WFP has already provided with life-saving food commodities in Jowhar, Hirshabelle state and in Qardho district in Puntland. Collective and sustained humanitarian assistance through September 2020 is needed to prevent Crisis (IPC 3) or Emergency (IPC 4) food security outcomes.

In April, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1.85 million women, men and children in communities most affected by acute food and nutrition insecurity in Somalia. Of these people, 519,000 pregnant and lactating women, and children aged 6-59 months received preventative and curative nutrition assistance.