WFP Somalia Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

4,934 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 6.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 260 m six months (May-Oct 2019) net funding requirements

1.3 m people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• Somalia is facing another drought after two consecutive below-average rainy seasons. The Gu 2019 (April-June) rainfall season started late, with pronounced deficits by the end of April, and a poor rain forecast for the remaining part of the season. The situation is particularly alarming considering that the country is yet to recover from the impact of the prolonged 2016/17 drought.

• Lack of water and limited pasture have led to reduced herd sizes, poor livestock body conditions and low milk production in many parts of Somalia. The delayed and poor start of the Gu season has also shortened the length of the crop growing season in the south. Household expenditures have increased due to the rising cost of food and water, and social support networks are overstretched.

• Recovery is unlikely even if the rainfall performance improves at later stages of the season. As a result, further worsening of food security and nutrition outcomes is expected, with significant increases in livestock losses and population displacement. The latest projections point to a ten percent increase in the number of people facing acute food insecurity to 1.7 million through June and 2.2 million by September. This number will rise further if the remaining part of the season continues to yield below average rains.

• WFP plans to scale up its emergency food and nutrition assistance for at least seven months (June-December 2019) to meet the anticipated food gaps and prevent and treat malnutrition across the country.

WFP will continue to support 125,000 urban poor and chronically food insecure people in Mogadishu with a predictable safety nets transfer. To safeguard the efforts made towards longer term food security, WFP will maintain its resilience activities alongside the emergency response.

• In April 2019, WFP reached 1.3 million people with critical food and nutrition assistance including cash-based transfers worth USD 6.7 million. Over 432,000 mothers and children received nutrition assistance while 202,000 thousand people received support through the livelihoods programme.