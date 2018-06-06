WFP Somalia Country Brief, April 2018

In Numbers

6,300 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 7.96 m cash based transfers made

US$ 119.8 m six months (May-October 2018) net funding requirements

1.5 m people assisted in April 2018

Operational Updates

• In April, Gu rains (April- June) remained well above average across most parts of Somalia leading to a sharp rise in the Juba and Shabelle river levels. As a result, parts of Middle Shabelle, Middle Juba, Lower Juba, Hiraan, Bay and Togdheer region have experienced flooding. Beletweyne district in Hiraan has been the hardest hit by the floods, with most of the town submerged and its residents displaced to the neighbouring Ceel Jaale town and surrounding areas.

• Following the good performance of the Gu rains, it is expected that cereal production in rain-fed and crop producing areas in the south, will be above average.

However, extensive crop damage and losses in the riverine areas affected by flooding is likely to lead to below average maize production in June.

• With the increase in pasture and water availability in April, livestock body conditions are expected to improve in most pastoral areas except parts of the northwest and northeast that have not received rains over the Gu season.

Though slowly improving, livestock herd sizes are expected to remain well below normal up to the end of 2018 due to consecutive bad seasons which hindered regular livestock reproduction (Somalia Food Outlook Update, FEWSNET and FSNAU, April 2018).

• In April, WFP reached 1.5 million people across Somalia with food and nutrition assistance. This include: 675,000 people who received assistance through cash-based transfers worth US$ 7.96 million, as well as 329,000 mothers and children reached with treatment and preventive nutrition assistance.

• WFP began dispatching food assistance to flood affected populations in Beletweyne on 29 April and will continue distributions in the worst affected areas of Hiraan and Middle Shabelle regions for an initial one-month period, pending the results of ongoing assessments. WFP continued its regular relief and nutrition activities in the other flood affected regions of Lower Juba, Bay and Togdheer in April.