WFP Seasonal Monitor - East Africa: The 2019 Season, July 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ The March-May season performed sub-optimally in many areas given the delayed start of the rains though the situation started improving from late April and May when the rains intensified. This continued into the month of June in parts of the region, while in eastern and southern Kenya, Somalia and southeast Ethiopia the rains declined/ ceased by end of May/early June.

▪ This caused delay in crop planting while those planted early were affected by high temperatures and prevailing dry conditions. Rangeland resources on the other hand deteriorated following a long dry season affecting livestock production. The worst hit areas were Somalia, pastoral and marginal agricultural areas of Kenya, southern Ethiopia, and Karamoja in Uganda.

▪ The rains in May and June allowed for planted crops to recover in several areas including Karamoja. However, in parts of agricultural areas in western and southwest Uganda, the rains came too late and were below-average for meaningful recovery. Similarly, in marginal agricultural areas of Kenya and agricultural areas of Somalia, rainfall declined or ended by May hindering crop recovery. Significantly below-average production is anticipated in these areas, while in Togdheer agropastoral and localized areas of Bay and Hiran regions in Somalia FSNAU/FEWS Net have already indicated crop failure.

▪ In most pastoral areas in Kenya, Somalia and southeast Ethiopia, the below-average seasonal rainfall did not allow for full recovery of the rangelands. Both water and pasture resources are inadequate to support the livestock sector until the next short rains, expected to start in October. There is high likelihood that the grazing resources will decline earlier than normal leading to livestock outmigration, declining body condition and possible resource-based conflicts.

▪ In Somalia, the negative impacts of erratic and abnormally performing 2019 Gu’ season followed a poor October-December 2018 Deyr season, and unusually dry conditions during the January-March 2019 Jilaal season. This heavily impacted on communities that are still recovering from the effects of severe 2016/17 drought. The fact that Somalia has experienced below-average seasons since 2015 – with the exception of 2018 Gu – has increased vulnerability and decreased coping ability among the affected populations.

▪ In the northern sector (Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, northern Somalia) where the season started in June, there was favourable performance in most areas by June. While above-average rains supported growing conditions, it also resulted in flooding incidences in parts of South Sudan (Ayod & Aweil) with possible impacts on crop development through destruction of farmlands and planted crops; hindering physical accessibility through roads affecting humanitarian operations.

▪ In the first two Dekads of July the rains were below-average in some areas. However, there are prospects that the rains will continue in the northern countries in next two weeks (up to 10th August). Close monitoring will be necessary to see how the season progresses and its implications on agricultural activities, human displacements and physical access.