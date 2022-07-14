Weekly AWD/Cholera Situation Report - Somalia, Epidemiological Week 26 (27 June -3 July)

Highlights

Uninterrupted cholera transmission has been reported in Benadir region of Somalia since October 2022

During week 25, 242 new suspected cases and 2 associated death were reported from 23 drought affected districts of Somalia. This represents a 19% reductioon in the number of cases reported over the past two weeks (Table 1)

Since epidemiological week 1 of 2022, a total of 7,527 suspected cases of cholera including 32 associated deaths (CFR 0.4%) were reported from 23 district of Somalia

Since epidemiological week 1, 2022 a cumulative attack rate (CAR) of 206 cases per 100,000 population was reported. Daynile (1,359 per 100,000 cases), Dharkenley (777 per 100,000 cases) and Kahda (725 per 100,000 cases) districts in Benadir have reported the highest CAR amongst all the affected districts (Table 2).

The overall case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.4% was reported from 23 drought-affected districts. However, in 5 of these districts, the CFR exceeded the emergency threshold of <1% for emergency setings. These districts include Hamarjajab (1.0%), Hawl Wadag (2.0%), Madina (1.1%), Shibis (5.6%) and Kurtunwarey (1.7%)