23 Jul 2019

Weekly AWD/Cholera Situation Report - Somalia, Epidemiological Week 26 (24th - 30th June 2019)

Infographic
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (419.03 KB)

Highlights

  • During week 26, 144 new cases and no deaths were reported from 14 districts of Banadir region and one district of Gedo.

  • Since December 2017, a total of 8,138 cumulative cases including 46 deaths (CFR 0.6%) were reported from 3 states of Somalia (Hirshabelle, Jubbaland and South West state) and Banadir region.

  • Since December 2017 a cumulative attack rate of 186 person per 100,000 population was reported with Kismayo (Jubbaland) and Daynile (Banadir) the most affected.

  • The overall case Fatality Rate (CFR 0.6%) was reported with Daynile,Waberi,Karan and Kurtunwarey exceeding the WHO’s threshold of <1%.

  • Of the 673 stool samples tested since December 2017, a total of 146 samples were tested positive for Vibrio cholerae serotype.

  • The first round of Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign targeting 650,000 people aged 1 year and above was completed in the districts of Kahda, Harmajajab, Heliwa, Afgoye, Balad and Kismayo.

