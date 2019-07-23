Weekly AWD/Cholera Situation Report - Somalia, Epidemiological Week 26 (24th - 30th June 2019)
Highlights
During week 26, 144 new cases and no deaths were reported from 14 districts of Banadir region and one district of Gedo.
Since December 2017, a total of 8,138 cumulative cases including 46 deaths (CFR 0.6%) were reported from 3 states of Somalia (Hirshabelle, Jubbaland and South West state) and Banadir region.
Since December 2017 a cumulative attack rate of 186 person per 100,000 population was reported with Kismayo (Jubbaland) and Daynile (Banadir) the most affected.
The overall case Fatality Rate (CFR 0.6%) was reported with Daynile,Waberi,Karan and Kurtunwarey exceeding the WHO’s threshold of <1%.
Of the 673 stool samples tested since December 2017, a total of 146 samples were tested positive for Vibrio cholerae serotype.
The first round of Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign targeting 650,000 people aged 1 year and above was completed in the districts of Kahda, Harmajajab, Heliwa, Afgoye, Balad and Kismayo.