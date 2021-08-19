Weekly Acute Watery Diarrhea Situation Report - Epidemiological week 30, (26th July to 1st August) 2021

Key highlights

A total of 129 new suspected AWD/cholera cases (63 female and 69 male) and 1 death was reported.

Out of 129 (90%) were children under five years of age, and one death was under five years of age (1 female).

The most affected districts were 23 districts, of Hirshabelle, South West states, Puntland and 17 districts of Banadir region.

In week 30, the overall attack rate was 103 cases per 100,000 persons were reported from 23 district and the following districts show high attack rate, greater than districts include Abdul Aziz, Adale, Madina, Dharkenlay, Daynile and Qoryoley.

Cumulative statistics

A total of 3858 cumulative cases including 27 deaths were reported since epidemiological week 1 to 30, 2021.

Of the 3858 (63%) were children under 5 years of age and (51%) cases were females.

Since January, 2021, a total of 623 stool samples collected out of which 178 tested positive for Vibrio Cholerae Ogawa