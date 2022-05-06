Somalia
Weekly Acute Watery Diarrhea Situation Report - Epidemiological Week 16 (18th to 24th April) 2022
Key highlights
A total of 652 new suspected AWD/cholera cases (321 female and 331 male) and 3 death was reported during week 16.
Out of 406 (62.27%) were children under five years of age.
The 652 new suspected AWD/cholera cases were reported from districts in the Southwest and Hirshabelle states and Banadir region.
In week 16, the overall attack rate of 79 cases per 100,000 persons were reported from 23 district and the most affected districts include Daynile, Dharkeynley, Wadajir, Baidoa, Afgoye and Jowhar