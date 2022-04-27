Somalia
Weekly Acute Watery Diarrhea Situation Report - Epidemiological Week 15 (11th to 17th April) 2022
Attachments
Key highlights
A total of 471 new suspected AWD/cholera cases (237 female and 234 male) and 0 death was reported during week 15.
Out of 258 (54.78%) were children under five years of age.
The 471 new suspected AWD/cholera cases were reported from districts in the Southwest and Hirshabelle states and Banadir region.
In week 15, the overall attack rate of 56 cases per 100,000 persons were reported from 23 district and the most affected districts include Daynile, Dharkeynley, Wadajir, Baidoa, Afgoye and Jowhar.