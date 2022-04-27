Somalia
Weekly Acute Watery Diarrhea Situation Report - Epidemiological Week 14 (4th to 10th April) 2022
Key Highlights
A total of 238 new suspected AWD/cholera cases (119 female and 119 male) and 0 death was reported during week 14.
Out of 148 (62.18%) were children under five years of age.
The 238 new suspected AWD/cholera cases were reported from districts in the South West states and Banadir region.
In week 14, the overall attack rate of 45 cases per 100,000 persons were reported from 23 district and the most affected districts include Daynile, Dharkeynley, Wadajir, Baidoa, and Afgoye.