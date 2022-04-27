Somalia
Weekly Acute Watery Diarrhea Situation Report - Epidemiological Week 13 (28th Mar to 3th April) 2022
Key highlights
A total of 155 new suspected AWD/cholera cases (71 female and 84 male) and 2 death was reported during week 13.
Out of 103 (66.45%) were children under five years of age.
The 155 new suspected AWD/cholera cases were reported from districts in the South West states and Banadir region.
In week 13, the overall attack rate of 37 cases per 100,000 persons were reported from 25 district and the most affected districts include Daynile, Dharkeynley, Wadajir, Baidoa, and Afgoye