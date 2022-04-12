Somalia
Weekly Acute Watery Diarrhea Situation Report - Epidemiological Week 12 (21st to 27th March) 2022
Attachments
Key highlights
A total of 142 new suspected AWD/cholera cases (76 female and 66 male) and 0 death was reported during week 12.
Out of 98 (69.01%) were children under five years of age.
The 142 new suspected AWD/cholera cases were reported from districts in the South West states and Banadir region.
In week 12, the overall attack rate of 34 cases per 100,000 persons were reported from 25 district and the most affected districts include Daynile, Dharkeynley, Wadajir Baidoa, and Afgoye