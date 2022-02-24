Weekly Acute Watery Diarrhea Situation Report - Epidemiological week 07, (14th to 20th February) 2022

Key highlights

A total of 124 new suspected AWD/cholera cases (58 female and 66 male) and no death was reported during week 07.

Out of 92 (74.2%) were children under five years of age.

The 124 new suspected AWD/cholera cases were reported from 15 districts of South West states and Banadir region.

In week 07, the overall attack rate of 23 cases per 100,000 persons were reported from 22 districts and the most affected districts include Deyniile, Baidoa and Afgoye.

Cumulative statistics

Since EPI week 1 to 07, Feb 2022, 844 cholera cases including 1 deaths with (CFR 0.1%), were reported from 22 districts of South West and Banadir region.

Since the beginning of the year of which 623 (73.8%) were children under 5 years of age and 419 (49.6%) cases were females.

Since January 2022, a total of 144 stool samples collected out of which 18 tested positive for Vibrio Cholerae Ogawa.

There are currently 3 CTC, 2 in Southwest and 1 Benadir region