Water trucking and cash for displaced families in Beled Xaawo

Almost two months after the clashes in Beled Xaawo town on January, thousands remain displaced in nearby camps and villages, putting a strain on the camps and communities scarce resources. Several districts in the region were already hit by acute water shortages. Hence, for the past three weeks, water trucking provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) has been a much-needed reprieve for families living in 12 neighboring villages supporting 7,500 displaced and host families. Hand-dug well equipment, water pumps, and generators have also been provided. Hygiene messages were also shared with the residents as well as training on water chlorination.

In the coming days, nearly more than 10,000 families in Beled Xaawo town and 21 surrounding villages will receive cash assistance to cover their immediate needs and help them get back on their feet, while the SRCS Restoring Family Links (RFL) team is offering phone call services in three camps to enable displaced families to reach relatives and exchange news and information.

Thousands of families living in Beled Xaawo town fled to neighboring villages following clashes in January. The ICRC provided much needed emergency medical supplies and equipment to hospitals and dispensaries for the care of the wounded and the handling of the dead, including medicine, wound dressing sets, protective equipment for the handling of the dead.

24 onion tanks were installed in 12 villages facing water shortages. The water trucking has been ongoing for the last couple of weeks, providing clean water to over 45,000 people.

ICRC teams promoting hygiene best practices in Beled Xaawo surrounding villages. Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) volunteers will join in to further spread the information.

More than 3,000 displaced families could use phone call services to reach out to their families in and outside the town.