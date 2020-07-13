Water Markets, Cash and Drought Resilience in Somaliland

Water Markets Exist, Everywhere

In Somaliland/Somalia and other countries in the Horn of East Africa over the past 30 years, the most common response to critical water needs during severe dry seasons and droughts has been humanitarian water trucking. Water trucking has been funded and led by humanitarian agencies, government, diaspora and other private companies. However, market assessments led by Oxfam have found that communities serviced by humanitarian water trucking often already have water markets in place for the buying and selling of water locally. Humanitarian led water trucking disrupts and works against these existing water markets and in addition has proved to have several major shortcomings including;

• Cost efficiency of humanitarian water trucking

• Creation of parallel water trucking markets, as opposed to supporting existing markets

• Changes existing credit and debt relations between the community and informal water vendors.

• Risk of misuse or diversion of funds through water trucking contracting

• Time required to set-up water trucking programs (procurement requirements)

• Challenges in monitoring and ensuring transparency

• (Potentially) driving up the price of water during dry and drought seasons

This has driven Oxfam to look for alternative solutions that support and strengthen existing water markets. In response, Oxfam and partners (Candlelight and Havoyoco) have piloted market-based approaches using cash transfers to address critical water needs. These modalities have been explored as a result of the water market analysis and assessments which inform the design of each phase of the program.