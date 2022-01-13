WASH Cluster: 2022 Somalia WASH Humanitarian Response Plan - January 2022

Overview

Severe drought conditions, seasonal flooding, protracted conflict, and Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) remain the key drivers of WASH needs in Somalia. In 2022, more than 6.4 million people are in need of safe water of sufficient quantity and quality, appropriate sanitation and hygiene services.

Of which 3.1 million people are in 66 districts including 0.7 million internally displaced people (IDP), 2.5 million vulnerable host communities and 0.47 million persons with disabilities (PWD). PWDs, minority groups and displaced population in hard-to-reach districts have the highest unmet WASH needs. About, 1.5 million women and girls face heightened protection and GBV risks due to distant or inadequate access to WASH services. Humanitarian WASH assistance shall be provided to vulnerable population across Somalia reaching 3.1 million people, including 2.0 million children, 0.54 million men and 0.57 million women.

Lifesaving WASH interventions will be prioritized to IDPs, drought and floods affected communities, minority groups, and women and children in locations with chronic WASH vulnerability. This is to mitigate any negative impacts of risks associated with seasonal flash floods, drought and AWD outbreak on the vulnerable population, and prevent any morbidity and mortality related to water borne diseases. Moreover, partners will continue to deliver sustainable WASH package in all locations in parallel to the emergency lifesaving WASH interventions that will target population groups without access to improved water and sanitation services and those population falling into category 3 (severe) and 4 (extreme). The WASH cluster will strengthen integrated response with Nutrition, Health and FSL sectors targeting districts with high GAM rates and those classified as cholera hotspots, to deliver multi-sectoral assistance to malnourished children and women.