Wang Yi: China will provide emergency food aid to drought-affected countries in the Horn of Africa

On February 28, 2022, during his phone conversation with Somali Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, to help Somalia and other countries in the Horn of Africa deal with drought, China will provide a batch of emergency food aid to Somalia, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Djibouti.

This emergency food aid is another practical action taken by China to implement the "Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa". China put forward this Outlook at the beginning of this year to support countries in the region in joining hands to tackle the triple challenges of security, development and governance as masters of the region and realize lasting peace, stability, development and prosperity. To strengthen communication and coordination with relevant countries and jointly push forward the implementation of the Outlook, China appointed a special envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week and announced emergency food aid to relevant countries in the Horn of Africa this time. China is taking concrete actions to implement the Outlook and support the development of the Horn of Africa.