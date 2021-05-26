Vulnerability assessment in Somalia

Primary and secondary socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 on livelihood groups in urban Somalia

Highlights

The vulnerability assessment seeks to provide up-to-date and relevant information about potential beneficiaries for humanitarian assistance amid COVID-19 through national systems, including social protection systems. The study assessed the primary and secondary socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 on the various livelihood groups in urban Somalia and identified the households most at risk of falling below the poverty line due to the consequences of COVID-19.

The study was completed in 2020. Data collection was done across 12 selected urban centres in Somalia in August 2020 and the assessment was finalized in September 2020.

Key issues and impact:

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting drop in economic performance, increased food consumption poverty levels by 18 per cent in urban Somalia.

More than 70 per cent of urban households reported a significant decrease in their household income, resulting from the impact of the pandemic.

30 per cent of Somalia’s small and medium sized enterprises, predominantly run by women, were hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. The businesses embedded in small-scale manufacturing, urban agriculture, construction, and service industry supply chains were particularly affected.

According to the assessment, access to health services dropped by 41.6 per cent, after the onset of the pandemic.

Women working for small and medium sized enterprises in the informal sector were heavily impacted. Childcare added to their burden. For school-aged children staying at home, girls suffered disproportionately compared to boys in terms of access to education and learning opportunities.

Recommendations:

More focus and resources must be directed towards institutional capacity strengthening in the health sector and expanding existing social protection programmes – including cash transfers, access to health services, food security and employment related guarantees – must be at the forefront of the national response.

There is a need to design cash transfer programmes addressing urban areas beyond Banadir, Somalia. The assessment shows that many vulnerable urban people have been impacted by COVID-19. To date, the cash transfer programme under the Government’s Shock Responsive Safety Net for Human Capital project (Baxnaano) targets only rural areas. For more information, please contact Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, Federal Government of Somalia.

Download file