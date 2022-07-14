USAID Somalia Resilience Fact Sheet

Background/Risk

Somalia has been without a unified government and beset by violent conflict for more than 30 years. In this void, a new normal has formed, characterized by complex social systems for survival alongside glaring deficits in resilience systems common elsewhere in the world. It has a complex mix of recurrent shocks and stresses from conflict, environmental degradation, poor governance and fractured rule of law, drastic social and gender-based inequality, and undiversified livelihood strategies. In this context, a drought in Somalia can quickly lead to catastrophic displacement events. In 2021, Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FSNAU/FEWS NET) estimated that one-third of the population was food insecure, 13 percent were in acute or extreme food and livelihood insecurity, and one in six people were internally displaced. COVID-related economic slowdown, severe locust infestations, and flooding along the riverine areas were recent compounding factors.

While the northern half of the country remains accessible to USAID partners, only a small portion of the southern half is under government control and accessible, as AlShabaab remains a constant threat. Faced with continued natural and man-made shocks and persistent humanitarian needs, approximately 90 percent of the USAID’s funding for Somalia goes to humanitarian assistance.

Somalia’s population is growing quickly. Currently at 16 million, it is expected to be above 35 million by 2050. Its urban population is already at 45 percent and increasing rapidly, made up in part by 2.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs). These displaced populations are reliant on international emergency assistance, while many more are vulnerable to becoming so if displaced in the next shock.

Somalia is the second most vulnerable country in the world to climate change, with additional detrimental changes expected. Already, a climate change-related drought contributed to the 2011 famine, killing 260,000 people, half of whom were children. A similar climate change-triggered disaster in 2017 displaced over 1.1 million people. The accelerated rate of change is due to years of instability and a lack of investment in sustainable resilience systems needed for climate adaptation, family planning, urbanization, natural resource management, and perhaps most notably, a lack of investment aimed at diversifying away from climate-sensitive sectors, such as traditional farming and pastoralism.