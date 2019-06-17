17 Jun 2019

USAID Administrator Mark Green announces $185 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Somalia

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 17 Jun 2019 View Original

Monday, June 17, 2019

Office of Press Relations

Telephone: +1.202.712.4320 | Email: press@usaid.gov

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green on Monday announced nearly $185 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Somalia to address life-threatening food insecurity and acute malnutrition and deliver safe water and emergency health care to people affected by ongoing conflict and prolonged drought.

The United States remains concerned about the ongoing humanitarian and protection crisis in Somalia. The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Somalia, providing nearly $672 million since the start of Fiscal Year 2018.

Our support provides emergency food assistance and safe water, and addresses acute malnutrition and urgent health needs. Somalia is currently facing emergency levels of hunger, with an estimated 1.7 million people experiencing life-threatening food insecurity and requiring immediate food assistance.

The United States welcomes contributions from all donors to mitigate the effects of this humanitarian crisis and ensure that Somalia continues to improve humanitarian conditions and build resilience. Needs remain high, and large-scale assistance is urgently required to prevent conditions worsening.

