USAID Administrator Mark Green announces $185 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Somalia

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green on Monday announced nearly $185 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Somalia to address life-threatening food insecurity and acute malnutrition and deliver safe water and emergency health care to people affected by ongoing conflict and prolonged drought.

The United States remains concerned about the ongoing humanitarian and protection crisis in Somalia. The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Somalia, providing nearly $672 million since the start of Fiscal Year 2018.

Our support provides emergency food assistance and safe water, and addresses acute malnutrition and urgent health needs. Somalia is currently facing emergency levels of hunger, with an estimated 1.7 million people experiencing life-threatening food insecurity and requiring immediate food assistance.

The United States welcomes contributions from all donors to mitigate the effects of this humanitarian crisis and ensure that Somalia continues to improve humanitarian conditions and build resilience. Needs remain high, and large-scale assistance is urgently required to prevent conditions worsening.