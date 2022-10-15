Updates for Cholera, Measles and Ebola preparedness in Somalia - Health cluster meeting, 13-Oct-2022 - WHO emergencies program

Cholera risks and vulnerabilities in Somalia

• On going drought has affected 50% of the 15 million people and displaced 1.1 million to camps in search of water, food and humanitarian assistance.

• Since 2017, drought, floods, cyclones and conflict occur every year with no period of full recovery from negative impacts of these hazards

• 65% of the total population has limited access to safe water

• 30% of the population practice open defecation

• 4.3 million(45%) people experiencing acute food insecurity

• 1.5 million (45%) of children under 5 years at risk of acute malnutrition;386k likely to be severely malnourished

• Health system is fragile due to conflict and multiple hazards-low health indicators

• <1/10,000 health facilities available compared to global target of 2

• Only 44 active health cluster partners in 56 districts

• Only 52% of children received first dose of Pentavalent vaccine while 46% received 3rd dose of Pentavalent vaccine

• < 0.6 health workers/10,000 Vs global target 23/10,000

• Almost all health facilities are managed by the health cluster partners

• A combination of these factors increase the risk of cholera outbreaks in Somalia