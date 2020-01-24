UNSOS hands over 400-bed facility to AMISOM

Mogadishu, 24 January 2020 – The United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) on Thursday handed over a 400-bed facility to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to be used as a Transit Camp for both military and police personnel prior to their deployment into the sectors across Somalia.

“Transit time can be a time when the troops feel a little vulnerable. They have just arrived from their respective countries into Mogadishu, Somalia and have to continue into the sectors where they will be based for the rest of their duty tour. So, I think that coming here to this relatively comfortable setting before they head off will help them. We wish all those who stay here good health, good mission, and we look forward to welcoming them,” the Head of UNSOS, Lisa Filipetto, said at the handover of the facility in Mogadishu.

The transit facility includes accommodation for junior and senior military and police officers, ablution area, an administration office and safe water point.

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Fransico Madeira, promised that the transit camp would be kept in good condition.

“On behalf of AMISOM, and on behalf of the African Union Commission, I want to thank our strong partnership with the UN, with UNSOS, in making this mission a successful one by creating good conditions for our soldiers”, Ambassador Madeira said.

“We are proud that our soldiers are in much better living conditions when they are transiting, and we want to thank you, Madam Filipetto, the UN, UNSOS, and everybody who has played a role in this. This facility will be well maintained and kept in good condition,” he added.

Before this facility, AMISOM soldiers and police arriving in Mogadishu would stay in tents and other temporary shelter before transiting to their respective sectors.