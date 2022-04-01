Somalia
UNSOM Quarterly Newsletter Issue 22, March 2022
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
• UN: As impact of drought worsens, growing risk of famine in Somalia
• UN Special Representative briefs Security Council meeting on Somalia • International partners call for completion of parliamentary process and impartial elections
• UN Deputy Special Representative's media remarks, in Puntland
• UN calls for concerted efforts to advance Somali women’s political leadership
• Bashir Abdulkadir Mohamed ‘Suuleey’: youth as a cornerstone of peacebuilding in Galkayo
• UN Secretary General's message on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022
• Abdiwali Nune Ibrahim: changing the lives of convicts in Kismayo through education