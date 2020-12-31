UNSOM Quarterly Newsletter ISSUE #17 | December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• International partners call for ongoing dialogue among Somali leaders

• Somalia Partnership Forum takes stock of country’s progress, identifies priorities

• UN Special Representative briefs Security Council on the situation in Somalia

• Somali government and international partners meet to improve security and rule of law

• International partner representatives visit Somalia’s Federal Member States

• UN Peacebuilding Commission holds first meeting on Somalia since 2015

• As poll preparations begin, Somali journalists undertake training on elections reporting

• Somalia among Horn of Africa countries threatened by desert locust upsurge