UNSOM Quarterly Newsletter ISSUE #16 | October 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
• UN Envoy James Swan briefs the Security Council on the situation in Somalia
• UN75 – An opportunity for Somalis to help shape global priorities
• International partners note announced FGS-FMS electoral agreement
• At six-month mark in COVID-19 response, United Nations lauds Somalia’s health workers
• Shaping peace together: Somali youth as change-makers
• Interview with the UN environmental advisor to Somalia, Christophe Hodder
• Humanitarian update: Somalia still at risk from the ‘triple threat’
• Somalia’s new PM Mohamed Hussein Roble meets representatives of the international community