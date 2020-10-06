UNSOM Quarterly Newsletter ISSUE #16 | October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• UN Envoy James Swan briefs the Security Council on the situation in Somalia

• UN75 – An opportunity for Somalis to help shape global priorities

• International partners note announced FGS-FMS electoral agreement

• At six-month mark in COVID-19 response, United Nations lauds Somalia’s health workers

• Shaping peace together: Somali youth as change-makers

• Interview with the UN environmental advisor to Somalia, Christophe Hodder

• Humanitarian update: Somalia still at risk from the ‘triple threat’

• Somalia’s new PM Mohamed Hussein Roble meets representatives of the international community