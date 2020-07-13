Somalia
UNSOM Quarterly Newsletter ISSUE #15 | June 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
• Inclusivity and unity highlighted in UN message to parliament
• Somalia COVID-19 preparedness and response plan launched with UN support
• Somalia’s international partners stress need for building political consensus
• UN envoy urges respect for freedom of the press in Somalia
• Floods, locusts and COVID-19: UN agencies warn Somalia's gains at risk from 'triple threat'
• UN welcomes federal government of Somalia's recent anti corruption steps