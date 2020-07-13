Somalia

UNSOM Quarterly Newsletter ISSUE #15 | June 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

• Inclusivity and unity highlighted in UN message to parliament

• Somalia COVID-19 preparedness and response plan launched with UN support

• Somalia’s international partners stress need for building political consensus

• UN envoy urges respect for freedom of the press in Somalia

• Floods, locusts and COVID-19: UN agencies warn Somalia's gains at risk from 'triple threat'

• UN welcomes federal government of Somalia's recent anti corruption steps

Related Content