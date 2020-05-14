UNSOM Quarterly Newsletter ISSUE #14 | March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• COVID-19: UN stands with Somalia

• Supporting Somalia's elections

• Reaching out on a new constitution

• Security Council notes election preparation

• Continuing support for desert locust fight

The first quarter of 2020 saw the spectre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic arise in Somalia. The challenge is a global one and a local one – and one which the UN is committed to supporting the people of Somalia in defeating

The UN in Somalia, in particular through the World Health Organization (WHO), has been working with the Somali authorities across the country to prepare its health systems to contain and mitigate any outbreak of the pandemic in Somalia.

At the end of March, the UN SecretaryGeneral’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, said the UN family in Somalia stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the country’s people during this testing time.

“We will continue to support all efforts to address the immediate health and longterm socio-economic impact of COVID-19,” said Mr. Swan. “We must all unite to prevent the spread of the virus. We need to pay particular attention to the most vulnerable in our communities, including internally displaced people, the infirm and the elderly.”

“We echo the call of the SecretaryGeneral for an immediate global ceasefire to put aside violence, mistrust, hostilities and animosity, and to focus on battling the virus, not each other”, he added. “This is essential in order for life saving assistance to reach communities across the country. Here in Somalia, the United Nations calls for a cessation of acts of violence and terrorism so that all resources and support can be channeled to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The WHO continues to support the Somali health sector by scaling up its operational readiness and response to COVID-19.

“The WHO is heavily engaged with the Somali health authorities for case findings, contact tracing, testing, isolation and containment activities with the intention of virus suppression and delaying patient surge,” said Dr. Mamunur Rahman Malik, the WHO Country Representative in Somalia. “We will continue to work as One UN and keep the country safe showing our solidarity, unity and partnership with the government.”

To reinforce the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 at the federal and state levels as well as limit the possibility of further spread of the virus, the United Nations has established system-wide operating, medical and support procedures. It is also assisting with the coordination of the support from international partners and helping the federal government to prioritise and allocate resources where they are needed. A task force has been established to ensure business continuity and agencies have developed a detailed preparedness and response plan in support of the Government’s efforts.