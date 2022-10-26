UNSOM Police Newsletter Issue 1, October 2022

UNSOM Police Commissioner visit to Hargeisa, Somaliland and Garowe, Puntland

UNSOM Police Commissioner Ralf Schroeder began his familiarization tour to Somaliland and Puntland Federal Member States from 18 to 22 September. During the visits he had fruitful meetings with Somaliland Minister of Internal Security, Director General Ministry of Justice and Puntland State Minister of Security, Police Commissioner and Transitional Puntland Electoral Commission Chairperson. Both authorities laid out their significant policing priorities and UNSOM Police to provide vital support.