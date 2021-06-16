UNMAS in Somalia Annual Report 2020: Explosive hazard analysis report

1.Improvised Explosive Device Threats

While historically there has been a year-on-year increase in Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) use in Somalia, 2020 has noted a drop compared to 2019 and 2018, although it still surpasses 2017, as shown in Figure 1 (below). Four-hundred-and-seventy-two (472) recorded IED incidents in Somalia in 2020 compared to 529 in 2019, 493 in 2018, and 402 in 2017.

As noted in previous years, most IED incidents in 2020 took place on Main Supply Routes (MSRs) in South Central Somalia. Lower Shabelle, Bay, and Banadir regions were once again the most affected. Less than 6% of all incidents occurred north of Galgaduud region. Figure 2 illustrates the frequency of explosive events by region and the emplacement of IEDs - typically targeting Somali National Army (SNA) and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) - along MSRs.