United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Horn of Africa

In Geneva at the High-Level Roundtable for the Horn of Africa Drought, the United States announced more than $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the Horn of Africa region. This funding will be used to respond to the humanitarian needs from the devastating drought and to address the needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and people affected by conflict in the region. With this funding, the United States has provided more than $361 million in humanitarian assistance to the region since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2022.

This assistance from the American people will enable our international humanitarian partners to meet the humanitarian needs in the region, including the provision of food and nutrition assistance, health services, access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, and general livelihood support.

We remain gravely concerned about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region. Immediate, full, safe, and unhindered access for humanitarian organizations and workers is essential to provide timely, need-based assistance to those affected by the drought and the ongoing conflict, and to save lives.

We welcome the contributions of other donors toward this crisis response and urge others to generously support the immediate humanitarian needs created and exacerbated by this historic drought.