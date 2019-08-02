02 Aug 2019

United Nations in Somalia mourns death of Mogadishu mayor from terrorist attack injuries

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Somalia
Published on 01 Aug 2019 View Original

Mogadishu - The United Nations joins Somalia in mourning the tragic passing of the Governor of Benadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu Abdirahman Omar Osman, known as Engineer Yarisow, from injuries he sustained in a terrorist attack in Mogadishu last week.

“Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Engineer Yarisow, who was long dedicated to helping his country on its path to peace and stability, and meeting the needs of Mogadishu’s most vulnerable,” said the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

“His life reflected a deep commitment to Somalia and his loss is felt by all of us,” Mr. Swan added. “His work must be continued, and those responsible must be brought to justice.”

Several members of the Mayor’s staff who were injured remain hospitalized following the 24 July attack, and the United Nations renews its wishes for their full and speedy recovery.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.