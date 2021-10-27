UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9: September 2021

Highlights

More than 80 percent of Somalia has been affected by moderate to severe drought. In the absence of humanitarian aid, the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) projects that almost 3.5 million Somalis may endure food insecurity by the end of 2021.

In addition, 1.2 million children under the age of five are projected to be acutely malnourished by the end of the year, with nearly 213,400 of them severely malnourished.

Through UNICEF's health and nutrition interventions, a total of 169,579 children (93,714 girls and 75,865 boys) were treated for severe acute malnutrition (SAM), while 195,051 children and women received essential healthcare services, and 716,621 women constituting 81% of the target, were provided with individual infant and young child feeding counseling from January to September 2021.

UNICEF continues to support the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the country. As of September 25th, 495,041 doses were administered as part of the COVID-19 prevention measures.

A total of 150,565 children, against a target of 160,000, have benefited from UNICEF support in education during the reporting period while mental health and psychosocial support services were provided to 51,305 children and caregivers (11,030 girls and 14,695 boys).