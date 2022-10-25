UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9, Reporting Period: 1 - 30 September 2022

Highlights

▪ From July 2022 to June 2023, an estimated 1.8 million children under the age of five would endure acute malnutrition, accounting for 54.5 per cent of the overall child population. From October to December 2022, nearly 6.7 million people across Somalia are projected to be acutely food insecure.

▪ An estimated 6.4 million people lack access to sufficient water, with many increasingly relying on untreated water from shallow wells and droughtaffected rivers, increasing public health concerns.

▪ Since January 2022, 25 of the 74 drought-affected districts have recorded 10,440 cholera cases and 59 deaths (0.6% CFR).

▪ The harsh drought also newly displaced 1,170,842 people between January and September 2022. A total of 68,393 people fled their homes during the month of September, a 3 per cent drop compared to August.

▪ While drought and looming hunger are the major causes of internal displacement in Somalia, the revival of armed conflict between the federal government, Al-Shabaab, and clan militias has also led to an upsurge in displacement. In September, 101,000 people were newly displaced due to conflict and insecurity.