UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 31 August 2021

Highlights

The drought condition in Somalia has put 3.5 million people at risk of food insecurity, while around 1.2 million children are likely to be acutely malnourished by the end of 2021. In addition, drought conditions have caused the displacement of 389,000 people in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic also continues to pose severe challenges to health beyond the impact of the disease itself, affecting the service delivery, education of children, economy, and other sectors. The country reported 17,466 cases, with 7,977 deaths as of 31 August 2021. UNICEF is supporting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with 299,037 doses administered so far.

UNICEF has continued to ensure continuity of essential health and nutrition service provision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. During the reporting period, UNICEF, through partners, has provided infant and young child feeding counseling to 87,539 mothers and caretakers and supported 36,279 children and women to access life-saving health services.

UNICEF assisted 123,115 vulnerable children (46 percent of whom were girls) in gaining access to education in August.

UNICEF also supported the provision of mental health and psychosocial support services to 5,806 people (3,045 children, 52% girls).