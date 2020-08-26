UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 - 24 July to 24 August 2020

Highlights

As of 24 August 2020, Somalia reported a total of 3,269 COVID-19 cases with an overall downward trend. The case fatality rate remains as low as 2.8 % with 93 fatalities and the recovery rate has reached to 2,443.

Although the COVID-19 report is showing a decline in new infection rate across the country, there is no strong evidence to support the ongoing perception that the epidemiologic curve is bending in Somalia. The country’s capacity to test COVID-19 is insufficient, some districts have no confirmed COVID-19 cases due to lack of access to COVID-19 testing.

UNICEF continues to provide critical hygiene and water supplies. During the reporting period, 28,867 people received hygiene kits and emergency water supply through water trucking and rehabilitation of water points.

UNICEF supports the distance learning of 116,612 children (48,218 girls) through radio, TV and online learning platforms since COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted regular learning.

Preparatory work has been ongoing in readiness for school re-opening. UNICEF has been supporting the Ministry of Education to develop guidelines and messaging to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 resurgence.

UNICEF continues supporting the continuity of essential health and nutrition services across Somalia that 93,683 children and women received essential healthcare services while an individual IYCF counseling was provided to 31,423 women.