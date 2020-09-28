UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 , 1 - 31 August 2020

Highlights:

There were 11,891 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) admitted into a treatment programme August. There appears to be a slight reduction in SAM admissions compared to previous months, consistent with historical seasonal patterns.

In August, UNICEF and implementing partners provided essential health services via health facilities and re-instated outreach services to 34,426 children under-5 and 22,056 women.

UNICEF supported the provision of emergency water reaching 52,000 vulnerable people in Lower Shabelle and Lower Juba regions who were affected by the Hagaa floods. This included 34,000 people through water trucking and 18,000 people had access to safe water after chlorination of 50 water points in the affected areas.

A total of 116,612 children were supported with alternative learning such as radio, television and online eLearning. This was aimed at aimed at ensuring continuity of learning in the COVID-19 context.