UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7, Reporting Period: 1 - 31 July 2022

Highlights

• Somalia is currently experiencing a historic dry spell with a predicted fifth failed rainy season, a situation not witnessed in more than four decades.

• More than 90 per cent of Somalia is already experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions; an estimated 7.1 million people are experiencing severe food insecurity, while around 1.5 million children are likely to be acutely malnourished by the end of 2022.

• An estimated 4.5 million people are facing acute water shortages, while over one million people have been displaced due to the drought.

• UNICEF scaled up its WASH interventions in drought-affected geographical locations. In 2022, 864,455 people (263,105 girls, 273,096 boys, 169,824 women, and 158,430 men) received emergency water supply through water trucking and water point rehabilitation.

• During the reporting period, 221,622 children with severe acute malnutrition were admitted into therapeutic care, while 695,593 mothers and caretakers were provided with infant and young child feeding counseling services.

• In 2022, UNICEF with partners, supported 571,534 children and women to access life-saving health services.

• UNICEF supported 91,544 people with the provision of mental health and psychosocial support services since January.