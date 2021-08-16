UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7, Reporting Period: 1 to 31 July 2021

Highlights

The impacts of drought continue to aggravate food assistance needs in Somalia. The Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEW NET) reports are indicating that Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected to remain widespread through January 2022.

During the reporting period, 165,192 (40,701 girls and 93,886 boys) people received emergency water supply through water trucking and rehabilitation of water points.

UNICEF supports the education of 123,115 (including 59,922 girls and 63,193 boys) crisis-affected children in 2021.

UNICEF has enhanced its assistance to ensure the continuity of key Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent Health (MNCAH) services; during the reporting period, 21,937 children and women received essential healthcare services.

A total of 128,549 children were admitted for treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition by the end of July 2021. This figure surpasses UNICEF’s projection of 121,500 cases but is in line with the admission trends of 2019 and 2020.