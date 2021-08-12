UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6, Reporting Period: 1 January to 30 June 2021

Highlights

• Over the past six months, more than 80 percent of Somalia has been facing moderate to severe drought conditions then seasonal rains that started in late April caused the displacement of more than 400,000 people. The combined effects of drought and flooding are worsening the dire circumstances of nearly 2.8 million food-insecure people in the country.

• UNICEF continued providing life-saving health and nutrition services to children and their families. A total of 102,407 children, (56,120 girls and 46,287 boys), constituting 85% of the target were treated for severe acute malnutrition (SAM), while 108,423 children and women received essential healthcare services, and 412,930 women were provided with individual IYCF counseling from January to June 2021.

• A total of 108,441 children against a target of 160,000 have benefited from UNICEF support in education during the reporting period.

• 38,977 children and caregivers (11,030 girls, 14,695 boys) were reached with mental health and psychosocial support services.

• UNICEF supported over 473,035 people to access safe water; over 29,735 people accessed appropriate sanitation facilities and received hygiene messages.