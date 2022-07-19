UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6, January-June 2022

Highlights

· Acute food insecurity has continued to worsen across Somalia. By the end of the year, 7.1 million Somalis, or nearly half of the population, will be facing severe food insecurity, while 1.5 million children under the age of five will be severely malnourished, accounting for 45 per cent of all children.

· An estimated 4.2 million people are facing acute water shortages, while more than 800,000 people have been displaced due to the drought.

· Disease outbreaks have spiked, with 7,284 cholera cases reported from 26 drought-affected districts, while 11,220 suspected measles cases have been reported across the country since January.

· In 2022, UNICEF reached 709,027 people (216,746 girls, 218,696 boys, 141,847 women, and 132,008 men) with an emergency water supply, while 319,493 people were provided with access to a sustainable, safe water supply.

· During the reporting period, 186,582 children under the age of five years with severe acute malnutrition were admitted into therapeutic care; 596,915 mothers and caretakers were provided with infant and young child feeding counseling services.

· In 2022, UNICEF supported 464,259 children and women to access lifesaving health services.

· Between January and June 2022, UNICEF assisted 119,861 vulnerable children (46 per cent of whom were girls) in gaining access to education, while 80,370 people were supported through the provision of mental health and psychosocial support services.

Situation in Numbers

4,900,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance Humanitarian Needs Overview October 2021)

7,700,000 people in need (Humanitarian Needs Overview October 2021)

2,900,000 Internally displaced People (OCHA Somalia, January 2022)