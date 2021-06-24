UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5, Reporting Period: 1 May to 31 May 2021

Highlights

• Somalia’s humanitarian situation remains concerning. The Gu-rain ended very early, occasioning poor yields, and exacerbating the drought situation that puts 2.8 million people at high risk of food insecurity; around 839 000 children are also likely to be acutely malnourished by the end of June 2021.

• Areas that received heavy rainfall in the last week of April and the first week of May were hit by floods, which affected about 400, 000 people in 14 districts.

• During the reporting period, 88, 000 people received hygiene kits and emergency water supply through water trucking and rehabilitation of water points.

• UNICEF is supporting the education of 93 441 crisis-affected children in 2021, including 42, 890 girls. 18, 752 of the crisis-affected children (8, 457 girls) benefited from school supplies in Middle Shabelle, Hiraan,

Bay, and Bakool through UNICEF supported projects.

• Supporting the continuity of essential health and nutrition services remains UNICEF’s priority, while ensuring 94, 839 children and women received essential healthcare services and 67, 974 women are provided with individual IYCF counseling.

• 16, 494 children and primary caregivers received Mental Health and Psychosocial Support.