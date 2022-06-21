UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5, 1 to 31 May 2022

Highlights

Children in Somalia are disproportionately affected by the harsh drought. Until the end of the year, 1.5 million children under the age of five will be severely malnourished, accounting for 45 per cent of the total child population, with 386,400 children likely to be severely malnourished.

Compounding crises in 2022 have increased WASH vulnerabilities in Somalia, leading to a severe acute watery diarrhea (AWD)/cholera outbreak which has infected more than 5,834 people and killed 20 people in drought-affected districts. Currently, 4.2 million people are experiencing severe water shortages across the country.

In addition, 9,562 suspected cases of measles have been reported since January.

In 2022, 644,740 (196,547 girls, 199,410 boys, 128,347 women, and 120,436 men) received emergency water supply.

Since January, 146,112 children (79,814 girls, 66,298 boys) with severe acute malnutrition were admitted into therapeutic care, while 524,648 mothers and caretakers were provided with infant and young child feeding counselling services.

In 2022, UNICEF, through its partners, supported 366,492 children and women to access life-saving health services.

UNICEF assisted 119,686 vulnerable children to access emergency education services while 65,158 people accessed mental health and psychosocial support services since January.