UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 April 2022

Highlights

As Somalia’s severe drought continues to escalate, an estimated 4.2 million people face life-threatening water shortages, with over 159 strategic communal boreholes in urgent need of repairs.

According to the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) report, 4.8 million people are experiencing severe food insecurity, while 1.4 million children under the age of five are likely to be faced with acute malnutrition by the end of 2022.

As of week18, 4,320 cholera cases (50.51 per cent children below two years of age) and 12 deaths (Case fatality rate of 0.27 per cent) have been reported. More than 8,700 suspected measles cases have also been reported, of which 82 per cent of the cases were in children under the age of five years.

UNICEF is scaling up its WASH interventions in drought-affected areas.

In 2022, 597,446 people (182,272 girls, 185,613 boys,118,071 women, and 111,490 men) received emergency water supply through water trucking and water point rehabilitation.

In 2022, 113,735 children and women received lifesaving health care. A total of 113,735 children (62,203 girls and 51,532 boys) were treated for severe acute malnutrition.