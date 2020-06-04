UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 - April 2020

Highlights

• UNICEF reached 11,866 children in April with lifesaving nutrition treatment.

In the first four months of 2020, the 64,461 children reached represent 48 per cent of the UNICEF target for 2020.

• UNICEF and its emergency partners ensured continuation of essential health service provision in the COVID-19 context. Throughout April, 79,709 people including internally displaced people (IDP) and hard -to reach populations received essential health services.

• Due to COVID-19 schools in Somalia have been closed and replaced with distance learning modalities.

• UNICEF reached 66,000 people in April displaced by ongoing conflicts in South Central Somalia with temporary access to safe drinking water through water trucking and vouchers.

• In response to migrant arrivals from Ethiopia, UNICEF in collaboration with partners established child protection desks and safe houses in main migratory corridors to provide integrated protection support to children on the move.

• In Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), UNICEF reached approximately 8 million people through media engagement and 284,251 through community engagement in messaging.