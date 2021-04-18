UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3, Reporting Period: 1 – 31 March 2021

Highlights

In March, UNICEF supported the provision of COVID-19 vaccines in Somalia through COVAX. A total of 300,000 doses were delivered throughout the country with designated hospitals starting vaccinations on March 16th. As of March 31st, 41,329 doses were administered in South Central areas, Puntland, and Somaliland.

There were 11,888 children (6,735 girls and 5,153 boys) with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) who were treated through UNICEF supported emergency nutrition services.

Nine schools in Belet Weyne had repairs and other improvements done to existing water systems by adding water connections with provision of plastic water tanks.

UNICEF supported 18,078 children (8,777 girls) with school supplies in Galgaduud, Hiraan and Middle Shabelle regions.

In C4D there were two streams of intervention, one for mass awareness on the prevention of COVID-19 infection and fatalities and another for promotion of the COVID-19 vaccine, which were in full scale operation throughout the month.