UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 - March 2020

Highlights

• Somalia reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on 16 March 2020. Together with WHO and the members of the Humanitarian Country Team, UNICEF is currently supporting the Government of Somalia in the implementation of its COVID-19 response.

• UNICEF and implementing partners continued to scale up public health preparedness of supported facilities, whilst also ensuring a continuation of service delivery: 14,274 pregnant women attended the ANC1 and 2,654 gave birth assisted by a skilled birth attendant; 8,397 infants under the age of one year received measles vaccinations during the reporting period.

• Delivery of lifesaving nutrition treatment services across Somalia remains UNICEF’s priority. During the month of March, UNICEF and partners provided 15,220 severely malnourished children with lifesaving treatment, representing 11.4 percent of the UNICEF annual target.

• The number of reported Acute Watery Diarrhea cases remains low across Somalia, with 959 cases registered during the last four weeks of March according to WHO. During the month of March, UNICEF distributed 13 Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK) and 82 Acute Watery Diarrhea kits.