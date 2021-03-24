UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2, Reporting Period: 1 February to 28 February 2021

Highlights

With another spike of COVID-19 cases in Somalia, UNICEF humanitarian implementing partners maintained essential health service delivery and provided 36,104 first outpatient consultations, including life-saving services for 9,199 internally displaced people (IDP) and hard-to-reach / marginalised people.

UNICEF has responded to areas affected by water shortages with water trucking, which began in Belet Weyne in Hiraan region, reaching 18,000 people in February.

In February 2021, UNICEF and partners reached 12,311 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

In February, the child protection programme reached 5,226 people with mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services, representing a 4 per cent increase in the number of children reached compared to the previous month.

The total number of children enrolled in supported schools increased by 3 per cent in February reaching a total of 20,459 learners. Of these, 265 were children with disabilities.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2021, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 129.8 million to sustain provision of life-saving services including critical nutrition, health, WASH, child protection and education in emergency interventions. Continued predictable, flexible and timely donor support is critical to sustaining vital response activities and preventing further deterioration of the situation in Somalia. Funds and supplies which were carried over from 2020 have supported the results achieved so far in 2021. UNICEF humanitarian programmes also benefit from resilience funding generously contributed by multiple different donors. Such resources help UNICEF contribute towards both humanitarian efforts and interventions at the nexus between humanitarian and development action for children.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The impact of delayed and erratic rains in the Deyr season is becoming more apparent with water shortages being reported in many communities, with increases in water prices being observed. The ambivalent outlook for the Gu rainy season is likely to deepen humanitarian crisis in the coming months especially in regions such as Sool, Sanaag, parts of Galmudug, Bay, Bakool and Lower Juba, where the main water sources of shallow wells and Berkads have dried-up.

The shortages of safe drinking water have led to an increase of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) /cholera cases in some areas of the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Human Services, a total of 88 new suspected cases of cholera were reported in the last week of February from Bay, Afgoye, Merka and Banadir regions with no deaths1 .

Through at least mid-2021 it is expected that the desert locust plague will continue to put at risk pasture and crops across the country. The desert locust plague continues with immature swarms forming in the north of the country in February2 . Control measures lead by FAO are ongoing and smaller swarms are being observed compared to the same period in 2020.

February saw an uptake in the number of cases of COVID-19 within Somalia. As of the end of the month, there was a total of 7,257 positive cases with 343 deaths.