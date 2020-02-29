UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - February 2020

Highlights

Armed conflict in Somalia continues to impact heavily on civilians. According to OCHA, the armed conflict escalated in Gedo region near the Somalia-Kenya border resulted in the displacement of an estimated 49,000 people (8,250 households).

During the reporting period, 638 new Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) cases were reported across Somalia. The most affected regions are Hiraan, Banadir, Bay, Lower Shabelle and Bay. UNICEF is supporting the AWD outbreak response in collaboration with the government and other humanitarian organizations.

UNICEF continue to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to people in need. During the month of February, 35,469 affected children (45% girls) were supported to access education, 15,559 children (58% girls) were treated for SAM, 54,914 (10,828 under the age of five years) received essential health services and 45,366 people were reached with access to sustainable safe water.

The Desert Locust situation remains alarming in Somalia where widespread breeding is in progress; UNICEF is closely monitoring the situation based on the latest available information.